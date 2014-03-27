RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 Brazil's MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA, an iron ore mining company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Bike Batista, mines its iron ore in Brazil's southeast region for about $20 a tonne, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Gonzalez said on Thursday.

MMX's mining cost can be broken in two parts, Gonzales said during a conference call with investors and analysts: about $16 a tonne to take the ore out of the ground and about $3 to move the ore to a railway and load it on rail cars. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)