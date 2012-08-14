* Loss compares with 90.9 million reais profit yr/ago
* Demand, prices hit by Europe economy, slower China
* MMX sees steel output picking up from 2013
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 Brazilian iron ore miner
MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA posted a second-quarter
net loss on Monday of 392 million reais ($193.29 million), as
slower demand from Europe and China reduced sales and cut
prices.
That compared with a net profit of 90.9 million reais in the
second quarter of last year and 49.3 million reais profit in the
first quarter of this year.
"Pessimism about the world economy, mainly in Europe and
China, had a negative effect on the international iron ore
market," the company said in a filing to Brazil securities
regulator, noting MMX expected global steel production to hold
steady for the rest of the year and pick up in 2013.
Rio de Janeiro-based MMX is one of a conglomerate of
companies forming the EBX group, controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista which has operations in oil,
shipbuilding and other sectors as well as mining.
Revenue for the three months through end-June fell 31
percent from the second quarter of 2011 to 216.1 million reais
despite sales of iron ore in volume terms having fallen a lesser
18 percent, according to the filing, reflecting a drop in the
price of the ore.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
82 percent from the same quarter a year earlier to 13.9 million
reais.
MMX also suffered losses totaling 412 million reais, more
than half of which was due to the recent weakening of Brazil's
currency, the real, which drove up debt servicing costs.
Shares of MMX and other EBX companies have plunged in recent
months on rising concern that Batista's companies, nearly all in
the start-up or pre-operational phase, will not deliver the
returns he has promised.
MMX's iron ore sales were 1.7 million tonnes in the second
quarter, down from 2.1 million tonnes in the same quarter of
last year, the filing showed, but up from 1.4 million tonnes in
the first quarter when output was hit by severe flooding.
MMX shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange fell 4.2
percent on Monday to 5.89 reais.
($1 = 2.0280 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Peter Murphy; Editing by Matt
Driskill)