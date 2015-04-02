BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent
JAKARTA, April 2 Indonesian investment company PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk says it is in the process of merging its PT Bank MNC Internasional and PT Bank Pundi Indonesia Tbk.
The company is "finalising documentation on merger agreement" between Bank MNC and Bank Pundi, it says in a filing to the stock exchange. It has also set aside 100 billion rupiah ($7.70 million) for capital reserve injection to Bank Pundi, the statement says. ($1 = 12,980.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.