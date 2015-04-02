JAKARTA, April 2 Indonesian investment company PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk says it is in the process of merging its PT Bank MNC Internasional and PT Bank Pundi Indonesia Tbk.

The company is "finalising documentation on merger agreement" between Bank MNC and Bank Pundi, it says in a filing to the stock exchange. It has also set aside 100 billion rupiah ($7.70 million) for capital reserve injection to Bank Pundi, the statement says. ($1 = 12,980.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)