JAKARTA Oct 11 The Indonesian stock exchange
lifted trading suspensions in the shares of Media
Nusantara, Global Mediacom and MNC Investama
.
Media Nusantara's shares were up 3.85 percent at 2,700
rupiah. Shares of Global Mediacom and MNC Investama rose more
than 1 percent to 1,990 rupiah and 355 rupiah.
Earlier Friday, all three stocks were suspended after a
Supreme Court ruling a day earlier in an ownership dispute over
television station Televisi Pendidikan Indonesia (TPI), the
exchange said.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Matt Driskill)