BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Jan 29 Indonesia's MNC Group plans to spend $500 million in investment this year, Chief Executive Hary Tanoesoedibjo told reporters on Friday.
The investment plan includes an acquisition of a publicly listed bank, said Tanoesoedibjo without naming the bank. The bank will be merged with the group's Bank MNC Internasional .
Local media reported in November that MNC has cancelled its plan to acquire Bank Pundi. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: