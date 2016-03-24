JAKARTA, March 24 Indonesian cable television
operator PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk said on Thursday it
plans to sell up to a 10 pct stake in a private placement for
business expansion.
The company will sell up to 706.38 million shares and parent
company PT Global Mediacom Tbk will act as stand by
buyer for the sale, MNC Sky Vision said in a stock exchange
filing. The price for the sale is yet to be set, it said.
A shareholder meeting to seek approval for the plan is
scheduled in May, it said.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)