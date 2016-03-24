JAKARTA, March 24 Indonesian cable television operator PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk said on Thursday it plans to sell up to a 10 pct stake in a private placement for business expansion.

The company will sell up to 706.38 million shares and parent company PT Global Mediacom Tbk will act as stand by buyer for the sale, MNC Sky Vision said in a stock exchange filing. The price for the sale is yet to be set, it said.

A shareholder meeting to seek approval for the plan is scheduled in May, it said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)