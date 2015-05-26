DUBAI May 26 The board of Egypt's Medinet Nasr
for Housing and Development (MNHD) has approved an
offer from a unit of Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz
Alhokair to build a mall at MNHD's Teegan development,
the firm said on Tuesday.
Under the proposed usufruct deal, Alhokair will own and
operate the mall for 50 years before transferring it to MNHD,
who in the meantime will receive a share of the mall's revenues.
MNHD said the new mall would have a gross leasable area of
68,500 square metres and would take three years to construct.
"Such deals should help MNHD to significantly improve on its
financial performance and balance sheet, enabling it to unlock
significant value from its unutilised land bank," Cairo's Naeem
Brokerage said in a note.
The Teegan development is located in the east of the
Egyptian capital, across from Cairo International Airport, and
will ultimately cover 3.5 million square metres.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)