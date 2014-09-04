Sept 4MNI SA :

* Said on Wednesday the company signed a settlement agreement with Orange Polska

* Said Orange Polska has limited its claims to 10.3 million zlotys and declared that this amount will exhaust all the claims between the parties regarding their economic cooperation

* Said MNI and its units, including MNI Centrum Uslug, Dlugie Rozmowy, MNI Mobile, will waive any claims arising or that may arise between the parties preceding the date of the settlement

* Said both parties have decided that the 10.3 million zlotys settlement agreement will be met by transferring to Orange SA the ownership rights for fibre optic cables from MNI's subsidiary, MNI Centrum Uslug

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: