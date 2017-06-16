BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Friday it has raised $600 million in a financing round led by existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd and joined by Sequoia, TPG and Hillhouse Capital.
Mobike is active in over 100 cities globally and supports roughly 25 million rides a day.
It will use the funds to support its global expansion, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Cate Cadell)
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's Marxist ELN rebel group said on Thursday that two Dutch journalists it captured this week in the northeastern part of the Andean nation were in good health and would be freed.