* Over 80 mln apps downloaded which carry aggressive ads
* First industry guidelines for in-app ads published
* Aggressive ads could hamper mobile ad market
By Tarmo Virki
July 9 Some advertising networks have over the
last year started to secretly collect app users contacts or
whereabouts, and could now have access to 80 million smartphones
globally, U.S.-based mobile security firm LookOut said.
Over 80 million apps have been downloaded which carry
aggressive ads and the problem was rising, LookOut said as it
unveiled on Monday the first industry guidelines on how
application developers and advertisers could avoid raising
consumer angst over too aggressive ads, which could hit badly
the $8 billion industry.
"Aggressive ad networks are much more prevalent than
malicious applications. It's the most prevalent mobile privacy
issue that exists," Kevin Mahaffey, LookOut's technology chief
and co-founder, told Reuters in an interview.
He declined to name the most aggressive ad networks, hoping
some of them would align practices to match the new guidelines
which include publishing detailed privacy policy and a clear
opportunity for consumers to avoid data collection.
Some more aggressive networks collect users email addresses
or phone numbers without permission, while others install icons
to home screens, track users whereabouts or push ads to
notification bar.
"Most ad networks are not aggressive, but there are a few
pushing the limits," Mahaffey said.