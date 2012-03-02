Consumers' increasing love of internet services like Facebook and YouTube on their smartphones is leaving many telecom carriers sidelined while they bear the costs of ever-growing demands on their networks. Handset and software companies, meanwhile, are scrambling to come up with cheaper smartphones capable of making the most of the next-generation of mobile networks. Click on the links below to see stories from the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona. TOP STORIES > Africa offers promise and peril to telcos > Licence scandal rattles India's telecom nirvana > Private equity circling distressed telcos > Facebook offers olive branch to mobile carriers > EU presses button on mobile roaming price cuts > Chinese target smartphone incumbents with cheap phones > Alliance forms web-based rival to Android, Apple > Vodafone offers to co-build European fast networks COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES > Microsoft releases Windows 8 for public testing > Nokia Siemens axes 3,500 in Latin America deal exit > INTERVIEW-Telenor CEO offers more active role in Vimpelcom > Nokia aims wider with cheaper Windows smartphones > HTC bets on cameras, music to recover smartphone mojo > Samsung aims to nearly double smartphone sales in 2012 -exec > Sony returns to smartphones with new models > Ericsson extends mobile gear lead with lower margins > INTERVIEW-Qtel to go for growth in Middle East and Asia > Angry Birds fly to Facebook, Asia and ... Space ANALYSIS > Facebook seeks breakthrough in mobile ad market PREVIEW > Telcos squeezed as consumers go mad for mobile Web NEWSMAKER > Microsoft's next Steve: Windows boss faces biggest test REUTERS INSIDER > Main Agenda at MWC: Small cells and backhaul reut.rs/zXDcZb (Compiled by the EMEA Companies Desk)