* Mozilla, Telefonica, Qualcomm working on technology
* New platform focuses on lowering smartphone price
* Price seen well below cheapest Android phones
* Cuts out need for separate operating system in phones
* First phones to reach consumers this year
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
BARCELONA, Feb 27 An industry alliance including
the top wireless chipset provider Qualcomm will step up
competition in the smartphone software market on Monday, with a
new Internet-based free technology for cheaper smartphones.
Telecom operator Telefonica, Qualcomm and Mozilla
Foundation, creator of Firefox Internet brower, who have worked
on creating the platform since last year, will show devices
running it at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.
The new platform combines HTML5, the preferred standard for
creating mobile browser content, with some of the core elements
of Linux technology, cutting the need for a separate operating
system and enabling fast roll-out of smartphones.
"If you are doing Android phones now, you can bring up a
machine in days," Jay Sullivan, vice president of products at
Mozilla, told Reuters.
Cutting some layers of traditional operating systems allows
the new platform to be used on smartphones with lower processing
power and a smaller cost of materials.
Carlos Domingo, director of Product Development & Innovation
at Telefonica's Digital unit, said this enables significantly
cheaper prices than the low-end Android models when they come to
market later this year.
"This is the way to bring smartphones to masses on emerging
markets," Domingo said.
The smartphone market is dominated by Google's
Android and Apple, with a number of smaller players
like RIM, Microsoft and Samsung's Bada
also competing for a share of the market.
The sector has seen the demise of many platforms over the
last few years, including operator-led initiatives like LiMo,
but also Palm's WebOS and Nokia's Symbian operating
system which failed to win enough support from developers and
device manufacturers.
"There remains the same questions of scale and broader
industry support, but Telefonica has sensibly identified an
HTML5 savvy ally in Mozilla," said analyst Geoff Blaber from
wireless consultancy CCS Insight.
The new free platform is putting pressure on Microsoft and
Google who are trying to attract handset manufacturers, but
Microsoft collects licencing fees of up to $20 per phone and
collects royalties from makers of Android devices.
Operators have tried to create platforms to battle against
rising dominance of Android, but have so far failed as they had
to create from scratch the ecosystem around platform: developer
tools, applications, developer community.
The new platform taps into the large community of web
developers and most of the apps are already created on HTML5.
"One of the main problems of the new ecosystem is a
cold-start-problem. Now we start with all the ecosystem already
in place," said Telefonica's Domingo.
Adobe and the largest independent app store GetJar
said they would support the new platform.
"We are seeing HTML5 becoming really popular among
developers," said Ilja Laurs, GetJar's founder and CEO.