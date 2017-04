Oct 9 Mobile Partner SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported FY 2013 revenue was 3.5 million zlotys verusus 5.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Said FY 2013 operating loss was 420,451 zlotys verusus loss of 70,504 zlotys last year

* Said FY 2013 net loss was 459,014 zlotys versus loss of 75,259 zlotys last year

