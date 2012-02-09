MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russian mobile phone
subscriptions reached 227.6 million in December, equal to 156.8
percent of the population, compared to 226.4 million in the
preceding month, data from market research group AC&M showed.
The total number of valid SIM cards was up 8.4 million
year-on-year. The number is greater than 100 percent because
many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142
million in 2009 according to the Federal Statistics Service.
In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 53.7 million in
December from 52.9 in November, and was equal to 117.6 percent
of the population.
AC&M also said it would discontinue publishing cellular
subscriber reports on a monthly basis and will switch to
quarterly reports.
It provided the following data (millions of subscribers,
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):
Dec 31 Nov 30
Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) ** 105.78 105.27
of which in Russia 69.95 69.68
Vimpelcom 101.70 100.54
of which in Russia 57.22 56.96
MegaFon 62.66 62.00
of which in Russia 61.63 61.00
Tele2 Russia * 20.63 20.53
Rostelecom * 12.59 12.63
Cellular Communications MOTIV* 2.22 2.22
SMARTS Group* 1.92 1.92
Sky Link* 1.35 1.35
* = All subscribers are in Russia
** = Excluding operations in Turkmenistan.
Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Dec. 31:
MTS MegaFon Vimpelcom Others
Russia 31.0 27.0 25.0 17.0
Moscow 36.0 26.0 36.0 2.0
St Petersburg 28.0 34.0 20.0 18.0
Regions 30.0 27.0 23.0 20.0