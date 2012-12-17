* Some 486,000 mobile phone lines were ditched in October
* Telefonica lost 284,000 clients, Vodafone lost 278,000
* Mobile price war intensifies, virtuals gain clients
* Orange buys Simyo, paves way for Yoigo purchase
By Clare Kane
MADRID, Dec 17 Recession-hit Spaniards ditched
mobile phone lines in record numbers in October, with the two
biggest operators continuing to haemorrhage market share to
smaller rivals offering subsidies on handsets.
Spain, where there are more mobile phones than people, has
been hit by a slump that has left one-in-four unemployed and led
to a falling number of active phones. Some 486,000 phones were
cut off in October, telecoms regulator CMT said on Monday.
Movistar - Telefonica's mobile operator - lost
284,000 lines in October, while Vodafone, the
second-biggest player, shed 278,000 customers, CMT said.
The figures showed a 3.8 percent year-on-year drop in mobile
phone numbers as the country battles sky-high unemployment and
its second recession in three years.
"The mobile sector in Spain is not recovering. This marks
nine consecutive months of falls ... Yoigo and virtual mobile
operators are gaining clients but they cannot compensate for the
losses at Movistar, Vodafone and Orange," CMT said.
CHURN
A mobile price war has heated up in recent months after
Telefonica and Vodafone's market share slipped since their
decision to stop subsiding smartphones in the spring.
Almost 2 million Movistar lines have been cut off since
March when it stopped subsidies, according to CMT monthly data.
The debt-laden company introduced new bundled offers in October
in a bid to retain market share.
When Telefonica reported results in November it said 430,000
customers had signed up to its "Fusion" package which offers
television, broadband, fixed line and mobile.
Orange and Vodafone have introduced similar offers and
Vodafone also decided to reintroduce handset subsidies in
November.
CMT said, overall, 475,000 people switched to a rival
operator in October.
Telefonica had 37 percent of the market in October, down
from 40 percent a year earlier, while Vodafone's share dipped to
27 percent from 28 percent.
Orange, the third-biggest player and which did not scrap
subsidies, saw its market share rise to 21 percent from 20
p e rcent in the year to October. It lost 14,870 lines on the
month.
Separately on Monday, Dutch telecoms firm KPN said
Orange would buy its small Spanish virtual operator Simyo,
gaining almost 380,000 clients and taking Orange's total number
of customers to 12.2 million. Orange plans to keep Simyo as a
low-cost operator and will not change tariffs.
There was good news for Spain's fourth biggest operator,
TeliaSonera's Yoigo. Yoigo, up for sale, gained 12,490
lines in October.
The successful sale of Simyo could smooth the way for France
Telecom to acquire Yoigo. The firm slashed prices in November
and said it would offer the cheapest call rate in Spain from
December.