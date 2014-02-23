By Leila Abboud
BARCELONA Feb 23 Alcatel-Lucent said
it would stay out of a brewing price war in the telecom
equipment market and set itself apart with better service and
new products, including those from a partnership announced on
Sunday with Intel Corp.
Chief Executive Michel Combes said Alcatel-Lucent wanted to
gain market share but not at any cost, as it entered the second
year of a three-year turnaround aimed at restoring regular
profits and cutting 1 billion euros of costs.
Analysts predicted that competition could intensify this
year among telecom equipment vendors after Nokia's NSN unit
forecast lower operating margins as it tries to
rebuild revenues lost after a bout of restructuring. A newly
aggressive NSN could spark reactions from Sweden's Ericsson
and China's Huawei.
"All the players in the sector have understood that
competition based on price was not the right answer," Combes
said on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress, the wireless
industry's largest annual conference.
"Differentiation is the right way. Each company must find
its areas of excellence and deliver on the services promised to
customers," he said.
NSN Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday that the
group would not compete agressively on price across the board,
despite its aim to return to revenue growth by the second half
of the year.
"It's about being selective and targeted on pricing," he
said at a press conference.
At Alcatel's event, Combes unveiled a partnership with chip
maker Intel under which the two will share the costs of research
and development on cloud computing and security.
Known as network function virtualization, the technology
allows telecom operators to rely more on software to run their
networks and less on hardware, which can over time bring down
costs. Other telecom gear makers are also pitching such
products.
NSN said it had carried out over 50 commercial trials with
carriers to explore such cloud technology.
The Intel accord is the second R&D partnership announced
since Combes took over as CEO in April 2012, and he pledged more
to come.
Mobile chip maker Qualcomm took an undisclosed
stake in Alcatel in July 2013 as part of a research partnership
on so-called small cells, which are small mobile antennas to
help operators cover urban areas.
The Intel partnership does not involve any direct purchase
of Alcatel's shares, but Combes said the two would invest
"several hundred million euros each" with the aim of possibly
launching products for sale this year.
"We can be first to market with products by working with
partners," said Combes.
Alcatel-Lucent halved its net loss last year as Combes'
turnaround plan kicked in, helped by a capital increase and bond
to shore up the company's balance sheet and 10,000 layoffs.
The shares have more than tripled in value in the past year
and closed at 3.15 euros on Friday, giving the company a market
capitalisation of 8.77 billion euros.