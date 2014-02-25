TORONTO Feb 25 BlackBerry Ltd plans to
launch a new tool for business and government customers to
manage mobile devices on their networks, part of a drive by the
one-time smartphone pioneer to focus on its profitable
enterprise or services business.
The company said on Tuesday it would launch BlackBerry
Enterprise Service 12, or BES12, to unify its existing platforms
and provide clients with increased flexibility and security.
Following a decline in popularity of its once iconic
devices, BlackBerry is striving to reinvent itself under
new Chief Executive John Chen.
It hopes that focusing on its enterprise business, which has
long been a core strength, will help revive its fortunes, as its
new line of BlackBerry 10 devices have failed to win back market
share from iPhone and Android devices.
BlackBerry said BES12, which is to be launched by the end of
2014, will unify the existing BES10 and BES5 platforms that its
clients currently use to manage mobile devices on their internal
corporate and government networks.
While BES5 manages BlackBerry's older generation of devices,
its BES10 offering allows clients to manage its new generation
of devices powered by its BlackBerry 10 operating system, along
with devices that run on Apple's iOS operating system
and Google's market-leading Android operating system.
"With both BES5 and BES10 we have mobile device management
platforms, but the breadth of functionality we provided on those
was relatively narrow," said John Sims, the head of BlackBerry's
enterprise business in an interview.
"We wanted to expand the platform and BES12 is positioned as
the next step on that axis. We will be able to provide seamless
enterprise mobility management to the whole family of BlackBerry
devices, as well as much stronger capabilities in the cross
platform space," said Sims, noting that BES12 will allow those
using iOS and Android devices on corporate networks to enjoy a
much more seamless user experience.
BlackBerry is counting heavily on the success of its mobile
device management offering as it charts a new course under the
leadership of recently appointed Chen, who is keen to rebuild
the company as more of a niche player focused on the so-called
enterprise market of large corporate and government clients.
In December, BlackBerry said the number of enterprise
clients that had installed or were testing its BES10 offering
had risen to 30,000 from roughly 25,000 in the summer.
BBM FOR ENTERPRISE
BlackBerry also said it planned to launch BBM Protected that
would allow enterprise clients in regulated industries such as
the financial sector to use its messaging application BlackBerry
Messenger, or BBM, for corporate messaging purposes.
The service will allow employees of an organization to chat
with their colleagues under a level of enhanced security, while
remaining free to message their BBM contacts outside of the
organization easily and in privacy.
BBM Protected, which is launching this summer, will be part
of a broader suite of enterprise-focused BBM services and these
will be offered to enterprise customers that pay a monthly
per-user fee, BlackBerry said in a separate statement on
Tuesday.
BBM was a pioneering mobile-messaging service, but its user
base has failed to keep pace with that of WhatsApp and other
more recent entrants, in part because BlackBerry had long
refused to open the service to users on other platforms.
Late last year, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company finally
opened the messaging platform to users of iPhones and Android
devices, and the number of the service's active users has grown
to more than 80 million.
BlackBerry on Monday announced it was also going to make the
tool available to Microsoft's Windows Phone and its
upcoming Nokia X platforms in the coming months.