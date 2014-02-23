By Paul Sandle
BARCELONA Feb 23 Microsoft Corp is
pushing to reach a far wider audience for smartphones running
its Windows Phone software by turning to cheaper chipsets and
easing restrictions on how phone makers use its software to
encourage them to drive down costs.
Nick Parker, Microsoft's senior vice president for handset
makers, said the changes have attracted a range of new handset
makers to build Windows Phones, including South Korea's LG
Electronics, India's Xola and Karbonn, and ZTE
, Foxconn, Lenovo, Gionee and
Longcheer.
"We are open for business on Windows Phone to anyone who
wants to build a Windows phone," Parker said at the Mobile World
Congress trade fair on Sunday.
Windows Phones typically sell for several hundred dollars a
piece, although Nokia's Lumia 520 handset has an
unsubsidised price of about 139 euros ($190) in Europe.
The sub-$100 smartphone market, however, is dominated by
Google's Android operating system, which has lower
licensing costs, is more adaptable by device makers, and runs on
more, and cheaper, chip sets that run radio and other functions.
Android phones from dozens of handset makers accounted for
almost four out of every five smartphones sold, or 781.2 million
units, last year, according to Strategy Analytics.
Microsoft was a distant third in market share terms, behind
Apple, which shipped 153.4 million smartphones.
Some 5.7 million Windows Mobile units were shipped
worldwide, Strategy Analytics said. While it gained a more than
10 percent share in some markets, for example Italy, other
markets like the United States remained tough, Vice President
Joe Belgiore said in Barcelona.
The next major update of the software in coming months would
allow it to support less expensive chip sets from its existing
supplier, Qualcomm Inc.
Some of the Windows Phone standards would also be eased, he
said. Microsoft had previously kept a tight grip on hardware
specifications, for example insisting on three physical buttons,
to create a uniform Windows Phone user experience, regardless of
handset maker.
That is no longer a requirement, allowing phone makers to
use cheaper soft keys and adapt designs used for Android phones.
Belgiore said Microsoft was investing in improvements that
would help handset makers get Windows Phone on devices at "lower
costs in terms of manufacturing, licensing and those sorts of
things".
For example, in a bid to reach immigrant workers looking to
cheaply call home, Microsoft is including support for dual SIM
cards, allowing users to switch phone tariffs to make cheaper
local or international calls.
The lion's share of Windows Phones, more than 90 percent
last year according to AdDuplex, are made by Nokia. Microsoft is
just about to close a deal to buy Nokia's handset business for
$7.2 billion. HTC, Huawei and Samsung
also make Windows Mobile devices.
"We will continue to have those iconic devices from our deep
partners, but also we'll see an emergence of a lot more of what
we call white label phones, maybe operators' phone themselves,
retailers' phones," Parker said.
Microsoft also said on Sunday it would update its Windows
8.1 operating system, which runs on PCs and tablets, in the
coming months after research found traditional keyboard users
were less satisfied with the software than previous versions of
Windows.
"We love touch, but we think we could improve the situation
for all those keyboard users," Belgiore said.