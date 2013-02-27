By Paul Sandle
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Feb 27 Networks, whether superfast
mobile broadband, wifi or a combination of both, are helping add
pizzazz to new mobile products as the rapid evolution in
smartphone and tablet design slows to a trickle.
The world's fastest smartphone, new "phablets" - sized
between a phone and tablet - and small tablets optimised to
watch video and run multiple applications on 4G mobile networks
were making the biggest splash at the Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona.
Networks are also enabling millions of other devices, from
coffee makers to bicycles and cars to homes, to become "smart".
Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc for instance demonstrated a
connected home in which a smartphone can be used to start a
coffer maker and speakers burst into sound when you enter the
room, thanks to the handset in your pocket.
Such innovations are made possible by AllJoyn, an
open-source software framework compatible with mobile operating
systems Android, Windows and iOs, that allows devices to speak
to each other directly without needing a separate server.
"We are making the Internet of everything a seamless blend
of the physical and the digital world," said Brian Spencer,
engineer at Qualcomm Innovation Center.
U.S. network operator AT&T Inc, meanwhile, is adding
your home and your car to your smartphone contacts.
Its Digital Life product allows a user to automate and
monitor his or her home remotely, and it has replaced Verizon
Communications Inc as mobile partner for General Motors
Co's OnStar connected car service.
Glenn Lurie, AT&T president of emerging enterprises, said
the next step would be joining the two products together,
creating a smart ecosystem dedicated to an individual.
"When my wife drives into the house and flips the garage door
open, the house will know she's home and unlock the door and
turns the thermostat up; that's the future," Lurie said.
NEXT BIG THING
Meanwhile wearable devices are the next big thing to be
connected, industry watchers say. Google Inc revealed
on YouTube last week some of the features of Google Glass, a
pair of glasses that allows users to see information and record
video.
Apple Inc, meanwhile, is experimenting with the
design of a smart device similar to a wristwatch made with
curved glass, according to a New York Times report.
In Barcelona, many of the wearables were designed to keep
tabs on health problems.
A blood sugar monitor was being used by cyclists, with
real-time data sent to a Sony Corp Xperia smartphone on
the handlebars. Readings can then be sent to doctors using a
secure mobile connection.
It will be used by a team of diabetics riding between
Brussels and Barcelona next month, said trip organiser Adam
Denton.
Most new smartphones and tablets unveiled at the show,
however, displayed no departure from the touch-screen format
popularised by Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Device maker Huawei set itself apart by emphasizing the
connection speed of its flagship smartphone, the Ascend P2,
while Japan's NEC Corp took a fresh approach to
smartphone form with a device offering screens back and front
that can be unfolded to make a 5.6 inch-sized tablet.
Olaf Swantee, chief executive of British network operator
EE, said faster networks were changing how people use their
devices and how manufacturers were designing kit.
"Miniaturisation was the big thing a few years ago, but now,
with customers able to do more on their screens than ever
before, we're seeing device manufacturers maximise screen space,
not minimise it," he said at the show.