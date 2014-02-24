BARCELONA Feb 24 Samsung Electronics
unveiled a new smart watch and fitness band along
with the latest version of its flagship Galaxy smartphone on
Monday, demonstrating how the battleground for innovation is
shifting from the hand to the wrist.
The world's biggest smartphone maker set a trend less than
six months ago for wearable devices that link to mobile handsets
with its Galaxy Gear watch, which has seen rivals like Sony
and Huawei follow in its wake.
Samsung's Gear 2, which runs on the Tizen operating system
rather than Google's Android software, can monitor the
wearer's heart rate, a function used in increasingly popular
health and fitness apps, or individual programmes.
The Samsung Gear Fit, also targeting the fitness sector, has
a curved screen and features including a pedometer and heart
rate monitor, Samsung said.
The Galaxy S5 itself, which will be available in April,
includes a slightly bigger screen than its predecessor, at 5.1
inches against 5 inches, improved camera technology and better
protection against water and dust, Samsung said.
It also has a fingerprint scanner on the home button, it
said, which can unlock the device and provide security
credentials in a swipe.
It will enter a market that has seen slowing demand at the
top-end, where Samsung is already in fierce competition from
Apple Inc and Chinese vendors.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by David Evans)