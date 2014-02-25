BARCELONA Feb 25 Swedish group TeliaSonera
has to take action on Yoigo, its Spanish mobile
business, as it is currently too small to compete effectively,
Chief Executive Johan Dennelind said on Tuesday.
"Being number four with a 7 percent market share in a
converged market, where you really don't have scale, of course
is not great for long-term profitability or sustainability," he
told Reuters at the Mobile World Congress industry fair in
Barcelona.
"We need to find a way to move Yoigo to a sustainable
position."
Finding a solution for Spain's smallest mobile operator, in
which the Swedish firm has a 76.6 percent stake, was a key part
of the strategic review which began when Dennelind took the helm
in September.
Yoigo has struggled to recruit customers and turn a profit
since its creation in 2006. Last year it added 136,000 customers
on a net basis, compared to 394,000 in 2012, while mobile
service revenue actually shrunk, according to Berenberg.
Analysts say Dennelind now has several options: sell Yoigo
outright to a rival like Vodafone or Orange,
add bulk with a tie-up with domestic broadband group Jazztel
, or merge it with Orange's Spanish business, the
second-biggest operator behind Telefonica.
Dennelind declined to comment on specific options but
acknowledged that something had to be done as Yoigo faced "a
challenging future with its current position."
"Making Yoigo future-proof requires us to be active because
it needs both investments organically but also for us to look at
opportunities as they come up," he said.
"TeliaSonera has a good financial position, which gives us
some flexibility if and when opportunities arise."
And after four years of economic recession, Spain's telecoms
sector looks set for a period of consolidation, industry
executives and bankers predict.
Most immediately cable operator Ono is preparing for a
possible share market listing and Vodafone has also expressed an
interest in buying it as part of a move towards bringing fixed
and mobile telecoms services together.
The rising popularity in Spain of deeply discounted
all-inclusive bundles of fixed and mobile phone, television and
broadband services, which market leader Telefonica
began pushing in late 2012, has hit Yoigo hard.
In 2013 TeliaSonera's Spanish business had a profit margin
at the level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.3 percent on net sales of 9.5 billion
crowns, and had a book value of 2.549 billion Swedish crowns
($392 million) as at the end of 2012.
TeliaSonera sought to sell Yoigo in 2012 but bids from
Vodafone and Orange were dismissed as too low.
Instead analysts at Berenberg bank estimate that a purchase
of Jazztel could cost TeliaSonera about 3.1 billion euros,
taking its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 2.3 times.
"TeliaSonera can afford this deal," the analysts said.
Dennelind declined to say how much time management has in
Spain to do something with Yoigo but expressed a sense of
urgency. "I am very impatient on building a future proof
business. That is my nature."
Shares in TeliaSonera were down 0.3 percent at 50 crowns by
1613 GMT on Tuesday, valuing the company at around $33.3
billion. The shares are down 7 percent so far this year compared
with a 2.6 percent fall in the Stoxx Europe 600 telecoms sector
index.