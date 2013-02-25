By Paul Sandle
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Feb 25 China's Huawei, little known
to consumers just a couple of years ago, is now leading the pack
of smartphone makers chasing Apple and Samsung
, with ZTE, another Chinese company,
snapping at its heels.
Huawei, which sold 32 million smartphones in
2012, up 60 percent on 2011, unveiled its new flagship Ascend P2
smartphone in Barcelona, boasting a connection speed of 150 MB
per second, the fastest on the market.
The company was third in smartphone sales in the final
quarter of 2012, according to research firm IDC, with ZTE in
fifth place and Sony sandwiched in between. Samsung and
Apple, however, were far in front with half the market between
them.
Wan Biao, chief executive of Huawei Device Co, said the
Ascend P2's faster download speeds would make a difference to
customers using 4G networks in countries such as Japan.
The device also includes power-saving technology, developed
using expertise from its networks business, which Biao said
helped it stand out against other high-end phones running
Google's Android software.
"Our target is for Huawei to provide the best smartphones in
the world, better than the iPhone, better than Samsung," he said
in an interview on Monday. "Our target is top three in market
share."
Huawei, which became established by selling unbranded phones
to operators, said the Ascend P2 would be available from the
second quarter priced at 399 euros, hundred of euros less than
flagship devices from its rivals.
Biao said that the company was still establishing itself as
a brand in the minds of consumers, so its phones did not attract
high subsidies from network operators.
"Operators give a high subsidy to Samsung and Apple," he
said. "We have a very high quality product but the price we set
is not as high as these two smartphones; we have to develop
differentiated products."
Analyst Carolina Milanesi at Gartner said the Ascend P2 was
a notable step forward for the Chinese company, showing a focus
on the most important aspects for consumers, such as speed, an
impressive screen and longer battery life.
ZTE, which also developed its technology by making devices
for others, is equally ambitious. On Monday, it said it expected
to increase smartphone revenue by 30 percent this year.
"We at ZTE consider ourselves as not tier one yet, we see
ourselves as tier two, comparable to HTC, Sony and Motorola," He
Shiyou, head of mobile services division, said in an interviewer
via a translator. "We have to be as aggressive as possible."
He said ZTE would reduce its product range to achieve larger
sales of fewer models, and focus on the strongest markets for
smartphones - the United States, China, Europe and Australia.
It previously took ZTE six months to catch up with the
Samsung's software and hardware specifications, he said, but now
it only took a quarter. "We need to close that gap," he said.
"By 2015, we are hoping to achieve the top three by market
share, but in terms of branding image and also pricing
segmentation, we want to reach the top five," he said.
ZTE unveiled a 5.7 inch Grand Memo handset in Barcelona,
firmly in the "phablet" screen dimensions that Samsung has
popularised in its Note range, and the ZTE Open, a smartphone
running on Mozilla's Firefox OS open ecosystem.