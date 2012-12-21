By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 20 Mobile game developers are
scrambling to get on Apple Inc's top mobile app charts
this Christmas, as seasonal sales are expected to reach an
all-time high in a fast-growing market dominated by the iPad and
iPhone maker.
Just as Billboard's music charts spell success for pop
music, Apple's charts for the top paid, free and top-grossing
apps have become a touchstone for the gaming industry, with a
top ranking giving sales an extra boost.
As more mobile apps are downloaded around Christmas than at
any other period, Apple freezes its charts as a way to deal with
the overwhelming volume - giving top apps already on the lists
guaranteed exposure over that period.
Game companies have double to 10 times the usual gamer
traffic during this peak period, said Maria Alegre, chief
executive of Chartboost, a mobile game ad network.
"But if you're in the top 5 or top 10 in the App Store
rankings, then you get this extra exponential growth because
everyone's looking at you," Alegre said.
The exact date and duration when Apple freezes those
rankings is not fixed or announced in advance. In the past it
has fallen between Dec. 22 and 29 and lasted about a week.
What's certain is that the date is fast becoming the
make-or-break moment for annual mobile gaming sales.
STRATEGIES
To clinch one of the 25 rankings on each of Apple's charts,
the gaming industry has devised ever more technical tricks and
marketing gimmicks, as the iOS market has evolved since the
Apple's first iPad tablet was launched in 2010.
This year, game companies have become "more sophisticated"
and "tactical" in the way they design and price content,
following the early experimental years, beginning around 2010,
said Nick Earl, senior vice president of Electronic Arts.
And game publishers have honed the ability to respond
quickly to gamers and immediately tweak content and difficulty
levels in real-time to push sales, Ellie Fields, senior director
of product marketing at data visualization software company
Tableau Software, said.
Strategies vary widely between companies. Some may focus on
clever advertising while others craft holiday deals to generate
a buzz around titles.
Smaller players like TinyCo and Pocket Gems may not have
Electronic Arts' brand advantage so they cross-promote games and
enter deals to advertise on their competitor's hit titles.
Say a mobile games maker invests $1 on a banner ad to
acquire a new user and it learns through data analytics that the
user is spending $2 in its game. Around Christmas, it can raise
its ad budget in real-time or in advance and target a
top-selling device, geographic location or demographic group,
Alegre explained.
The ad strategies used to be a lot less smart but "right now
people are more data driven and focused," Alegre said.
Electronic Arts' mobile label has planned 350 promotions,
ranging from reduced rates to holiday-themed game content
updates. The company uses data analytics and strives to maintain
a daily deals site, tweaking rates and game offerings based on
demand.
"We've really got smarter on what kind of deals to make
available, when they should be unveiled, how many at a time and
how many in parallel," Earl said.
The company's "Simpsons: Tapped Out" game based on the
popular animated series was halted after its spring launch as
its servers failed handle heavy traffic.
The city-building game was re-launched and this holiday has
Homer Simpson's fictitious hometown of Springfield all snowy and
adorned with Yuletide decorations.
For the Christmas period, technical stability is Electronic
Arts' "No. 1 priority," Earl said.
DOWNLOAD VOLUME
The industry experiences a torrent of download activity
starting on Christmas Eve until the first week of January as
consumers use up app gift cards like iTunes gift cards.
In the last two years, the mobile gaming space has exploded
as new tablets and phones flooded the market. Last Christmas
about 7 million mobile devices were activated, compared to 2.8
million devices in Christmas 2010, according to mobile analytics
firm Flurry. That's about seven times the number of Google Inc's
Android devices activated on a normal day.
Android, which does not freeze its charts, has a lot more
distribution but users spend less money than on Apple's iOS
devices, analysts say.
Without providing details, EA said the number of its iOS
games downloaded on Christmas day last year was 500 percent
higher than the average daily download rate for all of 2011.
This presents a narrow, focused window for game companies
like Electronic Arts and Disney Mobile to plug their games and
landing them on app download charts maintained by hardware
makers like Apple and Google.
That in turn spawned sophisticated strategies to handle the
intense competition, Bart Decrem, Disney Mobile's senior
vice-president, said.
Data analytics systems will be a revenue-driving weapon for
mobile game companies on Christmas morning, Alegre said.
((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak
)