By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 To get a sense of how
investors view the promise of mobile gaming, one need look no
further than Japan's GungHo Online Entertainment. With
just one game under its belt, its stock has risen tenfold since
October and its market cap almost equals that of decades-old
Nintendo.
From veterans like Electronic Arts to rising stars
such as "Clash of Clans" maker Supercell, the $66 billion video
game industry is scrambling to devise games and experimenting
with ways to appeal to a generation of players that spends more
time on mobile devices than on computers or consoles.
Most are having scant success in an industry peppered with
one-hit wonders like OMGPOP and where even established players
like Zynga are faltering, industry sources say.
"It's sort of like all the chess pieces have been thrown in
the air, and the industry has not yet landed on what the chess
board looks like," said Owen Mahoney, CFO of Japanese online
gaming giant Nexon Co Ltd, which has in the past year
bought two companies to accelerate its mobile foray.
In recent years, the model has been to offer games for free,
then encourage players to spend real money on in-game purchases
- a system perfected by Zynga in its online games. But its rapid
decline in just the past year illustrates the challenge of
hooking new players, and loosening gamers' purse strings.
The company that shot to fame on the back of Facebook
games like "Farmville" bought OMGPOP, developers of the mobile
sensation "Draw Something" - for $180 million. After months of
losing users that once peaked to 14.5 million players over a
year ago, Zynga last week shut its New York-based studio,
effectively laying off the OMGPOP team.
Industry executives say mobile gamers today are spoiled for
choice as the industry has exploded. In 2007, when Apple Inc
launched the iPhone, there were but a handful of
developers. Today, there are hundreds, whose apps sell across
the globe on Apple and Google Inc's Android devices.
"You see these rocket ships in the industry that explode on
the scene with a casual game that's easy to develop with not
much money and they gain users quickly. But users get bored or
angry because they can't progress without paying more money,"
Nexon's Mahoney told Reuters in an interview.
Nexon has had some success boosting its mobile portfolio, a
likely factor behind revenue growth of 24 percent in 2012 to 108
billion yen ($1.1 billion).
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS
To stand out from the crowd, developers big and small are
seeking ways to build a sustainable business.
EA, as one of the best-funded competitors, is turning to
data analytics to keep track of its players' gaming patterns and
behavior.
Japanese gaming giant DeNA is experimenting with
on-the-spot tweaks to its games by employees, who adjust
conditions depending on what players do, CEO of DeNA West Clive
Downie said.
Canadian indie studio Noodlecake, known for games like
"Zombie Road Trip", is employing loyalty programs similar to
airlines with daily virtual currency rewards for first-time and
frequent players.
Others resort to tricks like seasonal deals and
holiday-themed content to boost their rankings on app-download
charts during the crucial holiday period.
Up-and-coming GungHo, which has seen its shares rise tenfold
since October as investors bet on its ability to rise above the
fray with its sole title "Puzzle & Dragons," is turning to
costly TV advertising to place its brand front-and-center.
Japanese telecoms giant Softbank Corp owns a
majority stake in GungHo.
Even Rovio - backers of pop-culture phenomenon "Angry Birds"
- has reported that it now leans on stuffed toys, mugs and other
merchandise for 45 percent of its revenue.
"Everybody wants a manual" with the best user acquisition
techniques, said Doug Smith, an independent developer who
launched his kids game "Chugga Bugga" on the Apple App Store in
early April but has had only about 3,500 downloads. He is
disappointed that it's becoming "harder and harder for new
entrants to come in without a big budget."
GOLD RUSH
As E3, the industry's largest annual convention, kicks off
in Los Angeles next week, console games going up against mobile
games will be an underlying theme.
Revenue from games on mobile and portable devices is
expected to grow about 38 percent to $8 billion in 2013 and
touch $20 billion in 2018, according to David Cole, an analyst
at research group DFC Intelligence. That's why mobile developers
won't give up.
Game publishers are now rushing to hire people with data
science and analytics skills dedicated to acquiring users and
analyzing their behavior, said Ville Heijari, European general
manager for PlayHaven, which helps developers monetize and
market games.
EA has made investments in data analytics to build a suite
of back-end proprietary software to break down its players by
region and preferences, to help development of future games,
said EA's President of Labels Frank Gibeau.
For now, consumer spending remains concentrated on the
decades-old console gaming industry. But the situation is fast
changing: in just a few years, mobile gaming has grown to
account for about 9 percent of overall revenue.
Mobile is "an absolutely critical, if not 'the' growth
driver for the industry for the next several years," Gibeau
said.
Despite the success of a number of companies, "a lot of the
industry is still in a learning phase," PlayHaven's Heijari
said.
