By Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 A smartphone app that rids
you of acne. Another that monitors your heart rate 24-7. One
that detects skin cancer by looking at your birthmarks. If they
sound too good to be true, they may be.
Patients today use a number of apps that purport to track
and treat a panoply of ailments, a headache for regulators and
patient safety advocates. Now, the advent of wearable devices
bristling with sophisticated biotracking sensors is stirring
concern in the medical community about misdiagnoses that could
have serious consequences for consumers.
Some are asking whether Apple and Google
should do more to police their fast-growing app marketplaces.
"Most of the health apps out there are built by people with
zero medical experience," said Paris Wallace, chief executive
officer of Ovuline, a popular fertility app. Worse, many
developers don't have the resources for legal counsel, Wallace
said, and are more likely to make false claims to patients
without seeking FDA clearance.
The Food and Drug Administration last year published
guidelines on the kinds of mobile apps it will supervise. But
industry insiders fear the agency may get overwhelmed as apps
mushroom.
Last week Samsung Electronics launched a health
platform for third-party developers, SAMI.
This week Apple introduced "Healthkit," a repository of data
for medical apps that opens up new realms for developers to
explore. It may also make it easier for those with scant
understanding of regulatory protocols to dive into the market.
Health apps are big business for Apple and Google, the two
leading app marketplaces. The iPhone maker is the preferred
choice for developers. Analytics firm AppAnnie found that Apple
generates five times more revenue from downloads of health and
fitness apps than Google.
How the two companies, who both declined to comment for this
story, will handle the proliferation of medical apps is unclear.
One source familiar with the matter said Apple is looking to add
a regulatory expert to its growing digital health team, who will
be tasked with oversight of the App Store.
Research has shown that many existing medical apps may be
useless. Seventy-five percent of smartphone apps that claim to
assess malignancy are wrongly diagnosing at least 30 percent of
melanomas as "unconcerning," researchers from the American
Medical Association's JAMA Dermatology found. (link.reuters.com/zeg89v)
A 2012 study by the New England Center for Investigative
Reporting revealed that of 1,500 health apps it evaluated, 20
percent claimed to treat or cure medical problems, but only a
small percentage of them had been clinically tested.
Medical professionals fear patients may defer an in-person
checkup because of faulty results. By the time they see a doctor
it may be too late. A false negative for cancer, for instance,
may prompt a user to put off professional consultation.
"If patients perceive a mobile app as a cheaper alternative
to a trip to my office, that's worrying," said Molly Maloof, a
physician who has spoken about such matters and is a consultant
for digital-health startups like Sano Intelligence and
GeneSolve.
A SHORTAGE OF MONITORING RESOURCES
Echoing a familiar Silicon Valley stance, developers argue
that increased federal oversight will only stifle innovation.
Mike Lee, cofounder of MyFitnessPal, a weight-loss app that
claims 50 million users, said his company wouldn't exist today
if it been required to seek regulatory approval: "We wouldn't
have been able to afford the tremendous time and expense."
Patient safety advocates counter that the FDA's concern
shouldn't be to appease Silicon Valley's entrepreneurs but to
protect consumers. Moreover, apps like MyFitnessPal are focused
on wellness and would not require FDA approval.
Policymakers are struggling to keep up. The FDA lacks the
resources to monitor each and every one of these apps.
According to an IMSHealth report from October 2013, more
than 43,000 health-related apps are available on the U.S. iTunes
store, and 33,500 on Google Play. Bradley Merrill Thompson, a
health-care-focused attorney with Washington D.C.-based Epstein,
Becker & Green, speculates that hundreds of unregulated mobile
"medical devices" - anything with a specific medical application
- populate Apple's store.
Reuters found several dozen applications on the App Store
and Google Play that fall into the FDA's definition of a medical
device. Examples include a heart-rate monitor targeted to
patients with chronic conditions and an app for diabetics to
detect early signs of vision loss.
Those products have not been cleared by the feds, and offer
little or no clinical evidence to back up their claims.
"Most of these (apps) carry minimal risks to patients and
consumers. However, others can carry significant risks if they
do not function properly," an FDA spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"FDA intends to exercise enforcement discretion for the
majority of mobile apps that meet the definition of device."
BETTER FLAGGING?
The FDA has cracked down on a small number of mobile medical
apps in recent years. In 2013, the agency admonished Biosense
Technologies, maker of the "uChek" urine analysis system, for
failing to seek regulatory clearance.
Some say Apple and Google should give them a hand. Apple,
for instance, has no qualms about banning apps with explicit or
illegal content. Malay Gandhi, strategy officer at digital
health venture firm Rock Health, recommends they use flags to
better indicate which apps are certified, or provide a way to
report dodgy apps to the FDA.
If these companies are not more proactive, "nothing will be
remedied until bodies start piling up," said Christopher Dolan,
a personal injury lawyer with the Dolan Law Firm in San
Francisco.
To avoid liability, developers typically include disclaimers
in their terms of use. But these are often buried in the fine
print, or may be missed by nonnative English speakers.
Dolan points to Cardiograph, an app from Macropinch that
sells for $1.99 on the App Store. It claims to monitor people's
heart rate with "the same approach used by professional medical
equipment."
The app's description contains anonymous reviews advising
patients to ignore the disclaimer: "Warning: The instrument,
although accurate, is not an actual medical equipment. Consult
your physician."
"Judging by the feedback we've received over the years, our
users are well-informed about the purpose and limitations of the
app," said Vladimir Georgiev, a spokesman for Macropinch.
Thompson, who runs the mHealth Regulatory Coalition, an
organization that counts Samsung and Qualcomm among its members,
is pushing the FDA to distinguish between products it will not
regulate and those it considers mobile medical devices.
In September 2013, the FDA said it would regulate products
that transform smartphones into devices the agency currently
regulates, such as electrocardiography machines, or that would
be used as accessories to such devices.
"The FDA wasn't designed for post-market surveillance," said
Jason Brooke, chief executive officer and general counsel at
Vasoptic Medical, maker of a mobile diagnostic that competes
with a number of unregulated apps. The FDA needs to act soon to
ensure that developers will "comply on their own."
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Prudence Crowther)