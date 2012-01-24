MOSCOW Jan 24 Total sales of mobile handsets in Russia are estimated to have risen 16 percent last year and returned to volume levels not seen since an economic crisis struck in 2008, the country's top mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday.

Sales amounted to 40.5 million units, within a 40-41 million forecast range, and rose by 12 percent in cash terms to 174.8 billion roubles ($5.7 billion), MTS said, citing data from its retail arm.

Market value growth lags volume growth because of falling prices amid growing competition between phone manufacturers and retailers, as well as the emergence of new technologies.

MTS, which had a 16 percent share of the Russian handset sales market at the end of 2011, said the average price of handsets fell last year by 3 percent to 4,315 roubles ($140).