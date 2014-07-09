HANOI, July 9 Top Vietnamese mobile phone
retailer Mobile World said it will make its share debut on the
Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange next week with a valuation of
at least $200 million.
The company, 14 percent owned by Vietnamese fund Mekong
Capital, has set a starting price of 68,000 dong ($3.20) per
share for the July 14 debut, when it will list all 62.7 million
shares, it said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear why Mobile World priced the
debut lower than a private placement in April of 7.5 million
shares at 85,000 dong each.
Mobile World, based in southern Binh Duong province,
operates a mobile phone retail chain with 24 percent of
Vietnam's market share and plans to expand its network of 213
stores in all 63 provinces.
Its debut comes ahead of the July 22 initial public offering
by Vinatex, Vietnam's top textiles manufacturer.
In Vietnam, an IPO and listing are two separate processes
that can sometimes be years apart.
($1 = 21,240 dong)
