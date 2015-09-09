Sept 9 Driver-assistance systems maker Mobileye
NV's shares fell after short-seller Citron Research
said there was nothing in the company's "financials, business
performance or realistic future prospects" to justify its $12
billion market value.
Shares of Israel-based Mobileye, which makes camera-based
systems that help drivers avoid collisions, fell as much as 7
percent to $48.98 on Wednesday.
Citron set a short-term price target of $25 on the stock,
its initial public offering price, and a lower long-term target
of $10. The median price target of 13 analysts is $71, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
"Investing in this company is a 'Hail-Mary bet' on a
blue-sky future that just does not exist," Citron said in a
statement. (bit.ly/1Odb3j8)
The short-seller said Mobileye did not own patents on
advanced driver assistance systems that could discourage
competition nor did it have long-term supply commitments.
"It is Citron's opinion that much of the run in Mobileye's
stock is due to the hype surrounding (autonomously) self-driving
cars," it said.
Mobileye could not be immediately reached for comment.
Short-sellers make money when the stock price of a company
drops. They sell borrowed shares in the hope of buying them back
at a lower price, returning them to the lender and pocketing the
difference.
Mobileye has said it expects to benefit from the growing
trend of semi-autonomous and autonomous cars, developed by
companies such as Tesla Motors Inc and Google Inc
.
Mobileye's technology detects other vehicles and objects
using only a camera and software based on algorithms, unlike
other systems that use complex radar-based sensors.
The stock's intrinsic value is $10.97, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine's model, which calculates the value by taking
into account analysts' earnings per share growth forecasts.
