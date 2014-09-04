* Q2 adjusted EPS $0.05 vs $0.05 forecast
* Q2 revenue $33.7 mln vs $33.1 mln forecast
* Sees 2014 adjusted EPS $0.19, revenue $133-$135 mln
(Adds 2014 outlook, CFO quote, analyst comments)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 4 One month after going public,
Mobileye posted sharply higher quarterly profit and
revenue on strong demand for its camera-based systems that help
drivers avoid collisions.
The company on Thursday reported second quarter earnings per
share excluding one-off items of 5 cents compared with 3 cents a
year earlier. Revenue surged 91 percent to $33.7 million.
The company was forecast to earn 5 cents a share on revenue
of $33.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mobileye went public in August in what was the largest ever
U.S. IPO by an Israeli company, raising about $890 million after
its shares were priced at $25. The stock closed on Wednesday at
$46.97, up 9.2 percent. The shares have jumped nearly 27 percent
since the IPO.
"We expect year-over-year growth to be robust," Chief
Financial Officer Ofer Maharshak told a conference call.
He forecast 2014 revenue would rise 65 percent to $133-$135
million while adjusted EPS would be 19 cents.
Mobileye is forecast to earn 18 cents on revenue of $131.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mobileye is taking advantage of a push by automakers to
attain high safety ratings from agencies such as the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
"We believe Mobileye's monocular camera system is at the
early stages of a 10 to 20-year mass adoption by the auto
industry," Raymond James analysts said in a client note.
The company's technology detects other vehicles and objects
using only a camera and software based on complex algorithms.
This has helped it gain market share from its competitors, such
as Delphi Automotive PLC, which make driver assistance
products using complex radar-based sensors.
Mobileye's technology is already used in more than three
million vehicles made by BMW AG, General Motors Co
and electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc, among
others.
"Longer term, our position in the market will enable us to
benefit significantly from the large and growing semi-autonomous
and autonomous driving trend," Chief Executive Officer Ziv
Aviram said.
Tesla said it is planning to roll out its semi-autonomous
vehicle, which can drive itself on long stretches of freeway, by
2016.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore and
Steven Scheer in Jerusalem, editing by David Evans)