July 21 Mobileye NV (IPO-MOB.AS): * sees IPO of 27.8 million ordinary shares - SEC filing * sees IPO price to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share * intends to use $30 million of the net proceeds to US of this offering to

purchase eyeq chips and Mobileye 5-series aftermarket inventory * To use portion of IPO proceeds to acquire assets, technologies or companies

to capitalize on business opportunities * says co is selling 8.3 million of its ordinary shares and the selling

shareholders are selling 19.4 million of its ordinary shares