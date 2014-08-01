(Adds details on offering)

July 31 Mobileye NV's initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share, the company said, valuing the road-safety technology company at about $5.31 billion.

The Israeli company, which makes software and cameras that help cars avoid accidents, will raise about $208.3 million from the offering at its IPO price of $25, above its previously stated price range of $21 to $23 per share.

Out of the 35.6 million shares being offered, the company is selling 8.33 million while the rest are being sold by shareholders. The company increased its IPO size from 27.8 million on Thursday.

Mobileye's systems include a windshield-mounted camera that takes pictures of what is in front of the driver. The images are processed and, in real time, a small device on the dashboard gives the driver audio-visual warnings.

The collision-avoidance technology is used in more than 3 million vehicles made by BMW AG General Motors Co and Tesla Motors Inc.

Shares of Mobileye are expected to start trading on Friday on the New York Stock exchange under the symbol "MBLY."

Goldman Sachs & Co, which is also the biggest shareholder of the company with a 14.9 percent stake, and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Goldman Sachs' stake will fall to 12.3 percent after the offering.

Other major investors include BlackRock Inc, Fidelity Investments, No 1 U.S. car rental company Enterprise Holdings Inc, and Colmobil Corp, Israel's leading motor-vehicle importer and distributor.

The company estimates that its products were installed in about 3.3 million vehicles worldwide as of March 31. By the end of 2014, it expects its technology to be available in 160 car models from 18 original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Mobileye's revenue doubled to $81.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31. The company swung to a profit of about $20 million in the year from a loss of $53 million a year earlier.

