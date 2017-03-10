BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 10 Swiss investor Martin Ebner put his remaining 17 percent stake in phone retailer Mobilezone up for sale on Friday at 14.55 Swiss francs per share, he told Reuters, saying he is exiting as an anchor shareholder as part of a push to re-focus his Patinex vehicle's investments on growth.
Mobilzone shares were trading at 14.55 francs at 1126 GMT.
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.