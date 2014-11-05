MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
Nov 5 Mobiliaria Monesa SA :
* 9-month negative EBITDA 1.2 million euros versus negative EBITDA 1.5 million euros last year
* 9-month revenue at 0 euros versus 215,000 euros last year
* 9-month loss before taxes 924,000 euros versus loss before taxes 1.1 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1uuOGgH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.