By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's largest mobile
operator, Rogers Communications Inc, has agreed to pay
more than C$400 million ($324.57 million) to acquire struggling
wireless carrier Mobilicity, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
The deal includes the sale of spectrum covering the Ottawa
region and eastern Ontario to Wind Mobile, another small
operator, for a yet-to-be-determined price, the sources said.
The agreement will be brought before a court overseeing
Mobilicity's creditor protection process on Wednesday for
approval, the sources said. The sources could not speak on the
record because the process is not public.
The secondary deal to sell airwaves is considered necessary
in order to win approval from the federal government. Canada had
previously blocked takeover offers for Mobilicity from Telus
Corp, another major wireless operator which was also
actively bidding for the asset in the last week.
Mobilicity, under creditor protection since September 2013,
declined to comment. Rogers was not immediately available to
comment.
($1 = 1.2324 Canadian dollars)
