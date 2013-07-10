TORONTO, July 10 Canadian wireless startup
Mobilicity confirmed on Wednesday that it is in discussions with
multiple parties in connection with a potential acquisition.
The struggling company, legally known as Data & Audio-Visual
Enterprises Holdings Inc, is in talks with U.S.
telecommunications behemoth Verizon Communications Inc,
among others, a source told Reuters last month.
Mobilicity also said on Wednesday it has again adjourned its
debtholder vote on a previously announced recapitalization plan,
in light of the discussions.
The company said it may reconvene the recapitalization plan
vote should the talks regarding an acquisition not pan out.