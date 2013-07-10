TORONTO, July 10 Canadian wireless startup Mobilicity confirmed on Wednesday that it is in discussions with multiple parties in connection with a potential acquisition.

The struggling company, legally known as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, is in talks with U.S. telecommunications behemoth Verizon Communications Inc, among others, a source told Reuters last month.

Mobilicity also said on Wednesday it has again adjourned its debtholder vote on a previously announced recapitalization plan, in light of the discussions.

The company said it may reconvene the recapitalization plan vote should the talks regarding an acquisition not pan out.