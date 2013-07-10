By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 10 Canadian wireless startup
Mobilicity confirmed on Wednesday that it is in discussions with
multiple parties in connection with a potential acquisition.
The struggling company, legally known as Data & Audio-Visual
Enterprises Holdings Inc, is in talks with U.S.
telecommunications behemoth Verizon Communications Inc,
among others, a source told Reuters last month.
Mobilicity also said it has again adjourned its debtholder
vote on a previously announced recapitalization plan, which had
been scheduled for later Wednesday, in light of the discussions.
The company said it is "working diligently to reach an
acquisition agreement" but it may reconvene the recapitalization
plan vote should the talks regarding a takeover, not pan out.
Separate sources have told Reuters that Verizon has already
made a bid for rival Canadian telecom startup Wind Mobile, as it
looks for growth outside the United States.
Analysts say that for a relatively small sum, the potential
deals would allow Verizon to enter Canada's high-margin wireless
business, placing it in a good position ahead of a government
auction of spectrum - wireless bandwidth used for data transfer.
Verizon's moves come a year after the Canadian government
eased foreign ownership restrictions for telecom operators whose
revenue is less than 10 percent of the national market total. An
acquirer can go on to operate in Canada and increase revenue
beyond that 10 percent mark, as long as it does so organically.
The Canadian government is eager to boost competition in the
domestic telecoms sector, currently dominated by BCE's
Bell, Rogers Communications and Telus Corp.
Last month, the Canadian government rejected the transfer of
Mobilicity's wireless spectrum licenses to Telus, effectively
blocking Telus' C$380 million ($361 million) takeover of the
debt-laden startup.
Mobilicity and its peers Wind and Public Mobile, which
bought spectrum during the 2008 auction, have so far helped to
lower average wireless phone bills for Canadian consumers. But
they have also struggled to be profitable, and this has forced
them to explore alternatives.