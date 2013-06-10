June 10 Telus Corp, Canada's
second-largest wireless company by subscribers, ended its plan
to buy struggling startup Mobilicity after the government
blocked the deal in an effort to boost competition in the
sector.
Last week, Canada rejected the transfer of Mobilicity's
wireless spectrum licenses to Telus, effectively blocking its
takeover of the startup as the government tries to hold back the
industry's bigger companies from swallowing smaller rivals.
Debt-laden Mobilicity and other entrants such as Wind
Mobile, which have struggled to turn a profit, bought airwaves
in 2008 that Telus and its main rivals were barred from bidding
for. Mobilicity has around 250,000 customers, but is mostly
coveted for its spectrum assets.
Anthony Lacavera, the entrepreneur behind Wind Mobile, said
on Tuesday that his group was interested in buying Mobilicity,
while another entrant, Public Mobile, has also pressed for
consolidation among startups.
Mobilicity said late on Monday that it would now pursue its
previously announced recapitalization plan, which will be voted
on by debtholders at a meeting on June 25, 2013.