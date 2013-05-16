OTTAWA May 16 The Canadian government will take the time needed to review the proposed purchase of the small wireless company Mobilicity by Canada's established phone company Telus Corp, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Thursday.

The government has set aside wireless spectrum for small players in order to encourage competition, and Paradis' statement highlighted that issue.

"Our government has taken significant action to promote competition in the wireless sector," he said. "The agreement between Telus and Mobilicity is subject to regulatory approvals. The government will take the time required to review the proposal carefully."