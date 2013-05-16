BRIEF-Sichuan Golden Summit (Group) Joint-stock to set up three wholly owned units in Emeishan City
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
OTTAWA May 16 The Canadian government will take the time needed to review the proposed purchase of the small wireless company Mobilicity by Canada's established phone company Telus Corp, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Thursday.
The government has set aside wireless spectrum for small players in order to encourage competition, and Paradis' statement highlighted that issue.
"Our government has taken significant action to promote competition in the wireless sector," he said. "The agreement between Telus and Mobilicity is subject to regulatory approvals. The government will take the time required to review the proposal carefully."
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
LAUSANNE, March 29 The chairman of Indian miner Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday he had no plans to buy assets in South Africa from Anglo American or push for a board seat after announcing plans to buy a 13 percent stake in the mining giant.
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI