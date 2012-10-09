BOSTON Oct 9 Rapid7, a privately held cyber security firm based in Boston, said on Tuesday it has acquired Mobilisafe, a Seattle company focused on protecting corporate mobile devices.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.

Rapid7, which makes software known as Metasploit that businesses use to simulate attacks on corporate networks, has about 280 employees. Mobilisafe is a startup with just seven employees. (Reporting By Jim Finkle. Editing by Andre Grenon)