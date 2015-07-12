DUBAI, July 12 Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), Saudi Arabia's number two telecommunications operator,
has named Ahmad Farroukh as its new chief executive effective
from Sunday, it said in a statement.
Farroukh was previously head of MTN Group's South
African business, but resigned last week due to personal and
family reasons. Farroukh would leave by the end of July, MTN
said, at a time when MTN staff in the country have been striking
for nearly two months for higher pay.
Farroukh brings "a proven track record of success in the
area of financial management, audit and operations", Mobily said
in its bourse filing.
Mobily's chairman was quoted by newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat
last week as saying the company would be soon naming a new CEO.
The operator removed previous CEO Khalid al-Kaf in February, who
had been suspended since November when the company first
revealed significant accounting issues.
Deputy CEO Serkan Okandan has been serving as temporary head
since November.
