DUBAI, April 23 Saudi Arabia's Mobily
has appointed Khalifa Hassan al-Shamsi as managing director, the
loss-making telecommunications operator said on Thursday.
Shamsi will replace disgraced predecessor Khalid al-Kaf, who
left Mobily in February following an earnings scandal that led
the company to restate 18 months of previously-announced profits
and subsequently report losses in the fourth quarter of 2014 and
first quarter of this year.
Mobily initially suspended Kaf from his position as managing
director and chief executive in November, placing his deputy
Serkan Okandan in temporary charge.
Okandan, who joined Mobily last October, is also chief
financial officer of Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat, which
owns 27.5 percent of Mobily.
Okandan's remit at Mobily was until the end of March, he
told Reuters in February.
Shamsi joined Etisalat in 1993 and was previously chief
marketing officer and chief business officer of the company's
domestic operations, Mobily's statement added.
