DUBAI, July 12 Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), Saudi Arabia's number two telecommunications operator,
has appointed Kais Ben Hamida as chief financial officer, its
parent company Etisalat said on Sunday.
Ben Hamida joins the company from Mobinil, where
he has worked as chief financial officer at the Egyptian phone
operator since 2011, according to the statement from Abu
Dhabi-listed Etisalat, which owns 28 percent of Mobily.
Earlier on Sunday, Mobily named Ahmad Farroukh as its new
chief executive effective from Sunday.
Mobily's chairman was quoted by newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat
last week as saying the company would be soon naming a new CEO.
The operator removed previous CEO Khalid al-Kaf in February,
who had been suspended since November when the company first
revealed significant accounting issues.
