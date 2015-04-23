DUBAI, April 23 The board of Saudi Arabia's
Mobily has recommended that the loss-making
telecommunications operator not pay a dividend for the first
quarter of 2015, it said on Thursday.
Mobily, which is under investigation by the bourse regulator
for insider trading and share price manipulation, this week
reported a first-quarter loss of 199 million riyals ($53
million).
In November, the company restated 18 months of earnings and
then posted a huge loss in the final quarter of last year. It
also re-stated its 2014 earnings in February, which revealed the
company had made a full-year loss.
"The company will evaluate the feasibility of distribution
of dividends for the coming quarters," Mobily said in a Thursday
statement to Riyadh's bourse.
