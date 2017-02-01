DUBAI Feb 1 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's second largest mobile telephone operator, said on Wednesday it had signed a 7.9 billion riyals ($2.11 bln) refinancing facility with a group of banks.

The murabaha facility will refinance a significant part of Mobily's current debt, the company said in a statement, adding that the new facility was unsecured and had a seven years maturity, with a two-year grace period and five years repayment period.

A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards.

The group of banks included National Commercial Bank , Banque Saudi Fransi, Samba Financial Group , Saudi British Bank, Riyad Bank and Al Rajhi Bank, it said. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals)