DUBAI Feb 1 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily),
Saudi Arabia's second largest mobile telephone operator, said on
Wednesday it had signed a 7.9 billion riyals ($2.11 bln)
refinancing facility with a group of banks.
The murabaha facility will refinance a significant part of
Mobily's current debt, the company said in a statement, adding
that the new facility was unsecured and had a seven years
maturity, with a two-year grace period and five years repayment
period.
A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies
with Islamic finance standards.
The group of banks included National Commercial Bank
, Banque Saudi Fransi, Samba Financial Group
, Saudi British Bank, Riyad Bank
and Al Rajhi Bank, it said.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Vyas Mohan)