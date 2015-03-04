DUBAI, March 4 Saudi Arabian telecommunications
firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Wednesday it
could meet all its debts despite announcing last week that it
had suffered a $243 million loss in 2014 and expected to breach
covenants on long-term loans.
"The company does not anticipate difficulties with respect
to future financing repayments and costs," Mobily said in a
stock exchange statement, stressing that it had repaid all
financings during 2014.
However, Mobily said it did not expect to meet a
net-debt-to-EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation) covenant as of last Dec. 31 under
its long-term financing facilities with various lenders.
That covenant specified a minimum EBITDA of 5.57 billion
riyals ($1.49 billion) over the previous four quarters; the
company's EBITDA for 2014 was short of that amount by 2.67
billion riyals, of which 2.51 billion riyals was due to
provisions and adjustments related to the company's financial
results, it said.
"Management is confident that discussions with the lenders
to reset the net-debt-to-EBITDA financial covenant will be
successful during the second quarter of year 2015. Mobily is
committed to continue to meet its obligations as they become due
in the normal course of operation," it said.
Mobily said its assets totalled 47.5 billion riyals as of
Dec. 31, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, while total
liabilities were 28 billion riyals, up 21 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)