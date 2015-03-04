* No difficulties with future debt repayments - Mobily
* Breached net-debt-to-EBITDA covenant as of Dec. 31
* Market regulator says Mobily shares to resume trading
Thurs
(Adds payment schedule, shares to resume trading, context)
DUBAI, March 4 Saudi Arabian telecommunications
firm Mobily insisted on Wednesday it could meet all
its debts despite announcing last week that it had suffered a
$243 million loss in 2014 and expected to breach covenants on
long-term loans.
"The company does not anticipate difficulties with respect
to future financing repayments and costs," Mobily, also known as
Etihad Etisalat, said in a stock exchange statement.
The market regulator, the Capital Market Authority,
subsequently said it would permit trading in Mobily shares to
resume on Thursday. The shares have been suspended for a week in
response to the company's financial troubles.
Once one of the market's hottest stocks, Mobily ran into
trouble late last year when it began disclosing accounting
errors related to the excessive booking of revenue from
wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns.
Last week it restated its 2014 earnings, saying it had
suffered a $243 million loss instead of the $58.6 million profit
which it had reported in its unaudited numbers in January.
The CMA has launched an investigation into Mobily on
suspicion the company violated one of its market listing rules
and two articles of the Capital Market Law, including provisions
against insider trading.
Mobily said on Wednesday it did not expect to meet a
net-debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation) covenant as of last Dec. 31 under
its long-term financing facilities with various lenders.
That covenant required a minimum EBITDA of 5.57 billion
riyals over the previous four quarters; the company's EBITDA for
2014 was short of that amount by 2.67 billion riyals, of which
2.51 billion riyals was due to provisions and adjustments
related to the company's financial results, it said.
However, Mobily added: "Management is confident that
discussions with the lenders to reset the net-debt-to-EBITDA
financial covenant will be successful during the second quarter
of year 2015.
"Mobily is committed to continue to meet its obligations as
they become due in the normal course of operation."
A total of 2.4 billion riyals of financing facilities will
come due in 2015 and 2.1 billion riyals in 2016, with the rest
of the company's debt spread across the period until 2024,
Mobily said.
It said its assets totalled 47.5 billion riyals as of Dec.
31, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, while total liabilities
were 28 billion riyals, up 21 percent.
Shares in Mobily, which is 27.5 percent owned by Abu
Dhabi-listed Etisalat, have plunged to 35.30 riyals
from an intra-day peak of 98.50 riyals hit last May.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and
David French)