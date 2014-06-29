DUBAI, June 29 Saudi Arabia's Mobily
has signed a $200 million vendor financing agreement with
Canada's export credit agency to buy equipment from Alcatel
Lucent, the kingdom's number two telecommunications
operator said on Sunday.
Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi are lead arrangers on the
sharia-compliant facility, which has a 10.5 year tenor and will
be utilised over two years.
Mobily, which competes with Saudi Telecom Co (STC)
and Zain Saudi, will repay the loan in 17 semi-annual
instalments.
The loan has a fixed rate of 2.52 percent per year, Mobily
said in a statement to Riyadh's bourse.
Mobily had a 39 percent share of Saudi's mobile subscribers
as of March 31, according to Kuwait's Zain, the parent
firm of Zain Saudi. STC is market leader with 44 percent, while
Zain Saudi claims the remaining 17 percent.
