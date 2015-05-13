DUBAI May 13 Saudi Arabian telecommunications
operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Wednesday it
was studying the possibility of selling its telecommunications
towers but hasn't reached any agreement yet.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed
sources, that Mobily planned to sell its telecommunications
towers portfolio for up to $2 billion.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Capital Market Authority said it
had suspended trade in Mobily shares for two hours to give the
company time to clarify information related to one of its
businesses.
The Capital Market Authority did not provide any more
information in its statement. Mobily has not yet started trading
for the day.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)