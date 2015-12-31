DUBAI Dec 31 Saudi Arabia's market regulator
has referred a "number of suspects" to the Bureau of
Investigation and Public Prosecution over the restatement of
accounts at telecommunications firm Mobily, the
Capital Market Authority said on Thursday.
The CMA also filed a lawsuit to the Committee of the
Resolution of Securities Disputes against these suspects, the
statement said without identifying the suspects.
The regulator said the reasons for the lawsuit include "not
ensuring the integrity of the financial and accounting systems
including those related to preparing the financial reports of
2013 and 2014, not ensuring the implementation of appropriate
control systems to manage risk, and not carrying out their
duties in such a way as to serve the interest of the company".
Mobily, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat,
was forced to restate 27 months of earnings due to accounting
errors related to the premature booking of revenue from
wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)