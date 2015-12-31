DUBAI Dec 31 Saudi Arabia's market regulator has referred a "number of suspects" to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution over the restatement of accounts at telecommunications firm Mobily, the Capital Market Authority said on Thursday.

The CMA also filed a lawsuit to the Committee of the Resolution of Securities Disputes against these suspects, the statement said without identifying the suspects.

The regulator said the reasons for the lawsuit include "not ensuring the integrity of the financial and accounting systems including those related to preparing the financial reports of 2013 and 2014, not ensuring the implementation of appropriate control systems to manage risk, and not carrying out their duties in such a way as to serve the interest of the company".

Mobily, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat, was forced to restate 27 months of earnings due to accounting errors related to the premature booking of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)