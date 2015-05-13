(Adds details, quotes and context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI May 13 Saudi Arabia's market regulator
has referred a case of suspected insider trading at telecoms
operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) to public
prosecutors, it said on Wednesday, weeks before the market is
due to open to direct foreign investment.
The Capital Market Authority (CMA) launched an investigation
into the firm last November after Mobily, 28 percent owned by
the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat, restated a year
and a half of its earnings.
In a brief statement, the regulator said more than one
person was suspected of violating regulations on insider
trading, but it gave no details.
It also said procedures relating to other suspected
violations involving Mobily, the country's second-biggest
telecommunications firm, were ongoing. It did not elaborate.
Mobily declined to comment on Wednesday.
Once a favourite of retail and institutional investors,
Mobily's fortunes started to unravel late last year when it
began disclosing accounting errors which it said were due to
excessive booking of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and
mobile promotional campaigns.
In late February, the company announced it had suffered a
$243 million loss in 2014 - instead of an earlier announced
profit - and expected to breach covenants on long-term loans.
The CMA's investigation has centred around suspicion that
the company violated one of its market listing rules and two
articles of the Capital Market Law, including provisions against
insider trading, the regulator said in a previous statement.
Foreign institutions will be allowed to buy Saudi stocks
directly from June 15 and Saudi authorities want to signal that
they will not allow poor corporate governance to complicate the
market opening, analysts said.
"The CMA has a reputation for being the strictest regulator
in the region and wants to maintain that reputation, especially
in light of the losses investors in Mobily have had to deal
with," said an analyst at an international bank in Dubai, asking
not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mobily said it was studying the
possibility of selling its telecommunications towers but had not
reached any agreement yet.
Mobily's shares have plunged from around 90 riyals last
October to 35.50 riyals, near-multi year lows. In late April it
appointed Khalifa Hassan al-Shamsi as managing director,
replacing Khalid al-Kaf, who left Mobily in February.
(Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew
Torchia and Susan Thomas)